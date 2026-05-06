UK imposed sanctions on 35 individuals, entities, including in China, for alleged supply of drone components, military goods to Russia

Beijing lodges protest with UK for sanctions on Chinese entities UK imposed sanctions on 35 individuals, entities, including in China, for alleged supply of drone components, military goods to Russia

Beijing said Wednesday that it lodged a formal protest with the UK because if London's sanctions on Chinese entities.

China has "consistently opposed illegal unilateral sanctions without a basis in international law or authorization from the UN Security Council, and expresses strong dissatisfaction with the UK's actions, having lodged a formal protest," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a news conference in Beijing.

The UK imposed new sanctions on Tuesday against 35 individuals and entities based in third countries, including Thailand and China, allegedly responsible for supplying drone components and critical military goods to Russia.

Beijing has been committed to promoting peace talks and strictly controlling exports of dual-use items in relation to the Ukraine crisis, said Lin.

"Normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Russia should not be interfered with or affected," said the spokesperson, adding that China will take necessary measures to "resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."