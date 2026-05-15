'Every time we talk about the protection of civilians, Israel attacks Syrians and their livelihoods,' Ibrahim Olabi tells Security Council

Syria’s UN ambassador accuses Israel of undermining stability, recovery 'Every time we talk about the protection of civilians, Israel attacks Syrians and their livelihoods,' Ibrahim Olabi tells Security Council

Syria’s ambassador to the UN on Friday accused Israel of repeatedly undermining Syria’s recovery and stability through continued military attacks.

Addressing the UN Security Council during a session on Syria, Ambassador Ibrahim Olabi said Israel’s military operations have become the main obstacle to stability as Syria attempts to emerge from years of conflict.

“In Arabic, we say things are known by their opposites. Unfortunately, this is the case with Israel,” Olabi told council members.

“Every time you talk about recovery, Israel launches a new attack. Every time we talk about the protection of civilians, Israel attacks Syrians and their livelihoods. Every time we talk about stability, Israel, through its acts of aggression against Syria, proves that it is the biggest hurdle in front of achieving stability in Syria,” he said.

The ambassador also referenced ongoing diplomatic efforts supported by the US, saying Syria remains committed to dialogue and international agreements despite repeated attacks.

"Every time we reaffirm our commitment to diplomacy brokered by the US, and we thank them for their efforts, we see that Israel continues with its attacks. Every time we commit to international law and to the 1974 agreement, Israel violates it. And after all this contradiction and all this clarity, the Syrian people ask: 'What will the world do?'"

Despite the tensions, the ambassador said Syria is entering a new phase focused on recovery and reconstruction after years of war.

“Today, as I address you, Syria has moved from tragedy to opportunity. New Syria is writing its story through its citizens,” Olabi said.

He called on the international community to support Syria’s efforts rather than impose outside agendas.

“We call on the world not to write our story for us, but to be a supportive partner in a justice that is achieved, in a stability that is strengthened, in a dignity that is protected, and in a prosperity that is built,” he said.