Türkiye's BIST 100 index ends week down Borsa Istanbul loses around 280 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the week at 14,367.60 points on Friday, down 1.89% day-by-day.

After starting the day at 14,526.47 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 277.1 points from Thursday's close.

The BIST 100 index's lowest level was at 14,265.67 points and highest was at 14,538.43 during the day.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.88 trillion Turkish liras ($306.2 billion), with a trading volume of 169 billion liras ($3.72 billion).

A total of 11 stocks on the index rose and 86 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,535.2 per ounce, while Brent futures were traded for $109.4 as of 1600GMT.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 45.5450, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.0370, and the British pound traded for 60.7830 liras.