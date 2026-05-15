Manufacturing output up 0.6%, led by 3.7% jump in motor vehicles and parts, while capacity utilization climbs to 76.1%

US industrial production rises 0.7% in April as manufacturing rebounds Manufacturing output up 0.6%, led by 3.7% jump in motor vehicles and parts, while capacity utilization climbs to 76.1%

US industrial production rose 0.7% in April, rebounding from a 0.3% decline in March, the Federal Reserve said Friday.

Manufacturing output increased 0.6% in April after edging up 0.1% in March, while mining output ticked down 0.1% and utilities output advanced 1.9%.

Manufacturing output excluding motor vehicles and parts rose 0.3%.

At 102.5% of its 2017 average, total industrial production was 1.4% above its level in April 2025.

Capacity utilization, a measure of how fully firms are using their resources, rose to 76.1% in April from 75.7% in March. The rate remained 3.3 percentage points below its long-run average for 1972-2025.

Among major market groups, production of consumer goods increased 0.9%, with gains in both durable and nondurable consumer goods.

Business equipment output jumped 1.5%, supported by a 4.2% increase in transit equipment, while defense and space equipment production rose 1.9%.

The index for materials climbed 0.5%, led by gains in durable materials and energy materials, though non-energy nondurable materials declined.

By industry, durable manufacturing production increased 1.2% in April, with most categories posting gains. Motor vehicles and parts recorded the largest increase, rising 3.7%.

Nondurable manufacturing output edged down 0.1%, as declines in chemicals and plastics and rubber products, both down 0.9%, were largely offset by increases in food, beverage and tobacco products, printing and support, and petroleum and coal products.

Mining output slipped 0.1% after falling 1.6% in March, while utilities output rose 1.9% on gains in both electric and natural gas utilities.

Capacity utilization for manufacturing increased 0.4 percentage points to 75.8%, still 2.4 percentage points below its long-run average.