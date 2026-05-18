Air defenses activated on Iran’s Qeshm Island after drones spotted near Strait of Hormuz: Media

Sahin Demir
18 May 2026•Update: 18 May 2026
Air defense systems were activated Monday night on Iran’s Qeshm Island, located near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media.
Mehr News Agency said air defense systems became active on the island late Monday.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing informed sources, said air defense units were activated to destroy what it described as “hostile targets” after drones were spotted in the skies over the island.
Iranian authorities have not yet provided an explanation for the activation.