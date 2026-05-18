Authorities have not yet provided explanation for activation

Air defenses activated on Iran’s Qeshm Island after drones spotted near Strait of Hormuz: Media Authorities have not yet provided explanation for activation

Air defense systems were activated Monday night on Iran’s Qeshm Island, located near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media.

Mehr News Agency said air defense systems became active on the island late Monday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing informed sources, said air defense units were activated to destroy what it described as “hostile targets” after drones were spotted in the skies over the island.

Iranian authorities have not yet provided an explanation for the activation.