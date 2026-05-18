‘Tehran must no longer hold the region and the entire world hostage,’ Chancellor Friedrich Merz warns

Germany again urges Iran ‘to restore free and toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz’ ‘Tehran must no longer hold the region and the entire world hostage,’ Chancellor Friedrich Merz warns

Germany on Monday once again called on Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, which it effectively closed in retaliation to US and Israeli strikes on the country, without restrictions.

“Tehran must no longer hold the region and the entire world hostage. Its military nuclear program must be verifiably terminated. There must be no attacks against Israel or our partners in the region,” Chancellor Friedrich Merz told a press briefing with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Berlin.

“Iran must restore free and toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work toward this goal,” he added.

Pointing to his recent phone call with US President Donald Trump, the German leader said both sides “agreed on the objectives and the need for a negotiated solution” on Iran.

Merz has repeatedly said the prolonged US-Israeli conflict with Iran is having a direct impact on Europe and Germany’s energy supplies, significantly cutting into economic performance.

The conflict has slashed energy exports from the key waterway that supplies 20% of the ‌world's crude oil and gas in peacetime.