At least 1 person was killed by shooter at Islamic Center of San Diego, according to US Muslim group

San Diego police say threat at Islamic Center ‘neutralized' At least 1 person was killed by shooter at Islamic Center of San Diego, according to US Muslim group

Police in the US city of San Diego said Monday that a reported active shooter threat at the Islamic Center of San Diego had been "neutralized."

"The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized," police said on the US social media company X.

Earlier, authorities said officers were responding to reports of an active shooter at the center located in the Clairemont neighborhood near the 7000 block of Eckstrom Avenue.

Meanwhile, police told Anadolu that “some people have been reported down.”

Police and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria urged the residents to avoid the area and follow instructions from public safety officials.

"I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area," he wrote on X.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said he had been briefed on the situation in Clairemont. "We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities," it added.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in San Diego said at least one person was killed by a shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

"May Allah grant him the highest rank of Paradise and protect everyone from harm. No one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school," CAIR said on X.