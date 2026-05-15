Finnish president warns drone incursions highlight Baltic security gap

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Friday that recent drone incidents in the Baltic region highlighted gaps in regional preparedness, describing the situation as a “paradox” linked to Ukraine’s war with Russia.

“The paradox is that we have Ukrainian drones, but we need to learn how to defend from them from the Ukrainians themselves,” Stubb said in an interview with Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

His remarks came after several Ukrainian drones reportedly entered Finnish airspace earlier this month.

Stubb described the incidents as a “serious concern” but said the damage remained limited.

He added that Ukraine later described the incidents as unintentional and linked them to GPS jamming.

Stubb also stressed the need for stronger NATO coordination and increased investment in modern defense systems, including drones and missile defense capabilities.