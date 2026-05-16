Thousands march across Mexico on National Teachers' Day, warning of nationwide strike during 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mexico’s school teachers rally for higher wages, pension reform Thousands march across Mexico on National Teachers' Day, warning of nationwide strike during 2026 FIFA World Cup

Thousands of teachers in Mexico staged demonstrations on National Teachers' Day on Friday, demanding improvements in salaries and pension conditions.

The protests, organized by the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE), took place in several cities, particularly in the capital Mexico City, where demonstrators marched with banners and placards toward the central Zocalo square.

Protesters called on the government to increase wages and reform the pension system.

Speaking to local media, one demonstrator accused President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration of failing to fulfill its promises.

"There is a discourse based on double standards. Nothing has been resolved except lies. A teacher who struggles is also the one teaching in the classroom," the protester said.

Another demonstrator vowed to continue the protests, saying: "We will always be in the streets, in the struggle, because our demands have not been met.”

Meanwhile, protesters announced they were prepared to launch a nationwide strike on June 11 during the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.



*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul