Morning Briefing: May 16, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Saturday, including US President Donald Trump wrapping up his two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing with major trade deals; Russia and Ukraine swapping 205 prisoners of war each; and the US announcing a 45-day extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire following "highly productive" talks in Washington.

TOP STORIES

Trump says he 'made a lot of great trade deals' with China after 2-day summit with Xi

US President Donald Trump said Washington reached "a lot of great trade deals" with China following his two-day summit with President Xi Jinping, including Chinese purchases of more than 200 Boeing aircraft, a pledge for 750 additional planes and between 400 and 450 GE engines.

Trump described the visit as "an amazing period of time" but said tariffs were not discussed. He also said the two leaders discussed Taiwan, though he made "no commitment either way" on the island.

On Iran, Trump said he remained open to Tehran suspending its nuclear program for 20 years, claimed Iran's missile stockpile had been reduced by 80% during the war, and said he would consider lifting sanctions on Chinese companies that purchased Iranian oil.

Russia and Ukraine swap 205 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war each, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, with the United Arab Emirates providing humanitarian assistance during the exchange.

The released Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, receiving psychological and medical assistance before being transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation.

US announces 45-day extension of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

The US announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 45 days following "highly productive" talks at the State Department, with political negotiations set to reconvene June 2-3 and a separate military "security track" to be launched at the Pentagon on May 29.

A State Department spokesman said the extension aims to "advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border."

NEWS IN BRIEF

A suicide attack on a scouts camp in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed a civilian and eight security personnel, and wounded 35 others.

Australia quarantined six passengers linked to a hantavirus outbreak after they arrived on a repatriation flight from the Netherlands, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Clashes erupted between miners and security forces in Bolivia's capital of La Paz, as demonstrators demanding the government's resignation marched toward the Government Palace.

The FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for former Air Force operative Monica Witt, who authorities believe defected to Iran in 2013 and is likely still involved in supporting Iran's illicit activities.

Six migrants, including a 14-year-old boy, were found dead inside a train boxcar in the US state of Texas, said authorities, in a suspected human smuggling operation.

Palestinians marked the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, as they urged the international community to recognize the 1948 Nakba as a "crime of ethnic cleansing" committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, stressing that the Nakba "is still ongoing."

France's aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will soon arrive near the Strait of Hormuz, France's minister delegate for armed forces said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Kazakhstan.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a new Ebola outbreak, with 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths reported so far, mainly in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, according to Africa CDC.

Bangladesh signed a strategic energy cooperation agreement with the US, aiming to strengthen long-term energy security and diversify its energy sources.

Two people were killed and two others injured in Israeli drone strikes on a vehicle in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Japan's Honshu island, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties, according to the US Geological Survey.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Iran to return to negotiations with the US and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Tehran "must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the Turkic world to act in "solidarity" with crises in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and Ukraine, as he addressed an OTS Informal Summit in Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Pakistan's mediation efforts between Iran and the US have not failed but are on a "very difficult course," citing mistrust toward Washington and contradictory American messaging.

Germany's top general warned that Russia is rapidly rearming and preparing to wage a "large-scale war against the West" by 2029, urging NATO allies to boost military capabilities.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Dutch diplomat Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert as the new under-secretary-general for safety and security.

Peru's Keiko Fujimori will face Roberto Sanchez in a June 7 presidential runoff after leading the first round of elections, electoral authorities announced.

US and Nigerian forces killed ISIS's second-highest global leader in a joint military operation, President Donald Trump announced.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Silver slumps over 6.5% as US inflation fears hit precious metals

Silver prices tumbled more than 6.5% to $77.8 per ounce, extending losses for a second consecutive session as hotter-than-expected US inflation data fueled expectations of prolonged high interest rates.

Consumer prices rose 3.8% annually in April, up from 3.3% in March, while the Producer Price Index jumped 1.4% for the month, its biggest monthly gain since 2022, with producer prices up 6% year-on-year. Inflationary pressures have been driven largely by the prolonged Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted global energy flows.

Gold also fell around 1.8% to $4,568.70 per ounce, heading for a weekly loss.

US stocks end week in red as oil prices surge

US stocks closed lower as rising oil prices fueled inflation concerns, with the Dow falling 1.07%, the S&P 500 dropping 1.24% and the Nasdaq sliding 1.54%.

Brent crude futures rose 3.5% to $109.40 per barrel amid Middle East tensions, while the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.59%, its highest since May 2025. Expectations about Fed rate cuts weakened further as April inflation hit its highest annual rate since May 2023 and producer prices rose at their fastest pace since December 2022.

Norway's oil exports hit record high in April amid Strait of Hormuz blockade

Norway's crude oil exports surged 86% year-on-year to a record 61.4 billion kroner ($6.5 billion) in April, driven by higher global oil prices linked to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, official data showed.

Total goods exports reached 176.7 billion kroner, up 20.9% from a year earlier.

"The conflict in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have led to a further increase in oil prices in April," said a Statistics Norway adviser, noting that the average oil price in April was the highest since July 2022.