Ministry of Emergency Situations says it has received no reports of damage or injuries from earthquake at depth of 42 km

Azerbaijan says 5.1-magnitude quake strikes northern Gabala district Ministry of Emergency Situations says it has received no reports of damage or injuries from earthquake at depth of 42 km

Azerbaijan said Friday that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country's northern Gabala district.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement that the quake occurred at 3.13 pm local time (1113GMT) at a depth of 42 kilometers (26 miles).

The ministry said the earthquake was recorded 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) southwest of the Gabala seismic station and that tremors were felt at the epicenter and in nearby settlements at an intensity of between 3 and 5.

“The Ministry of Emergency Situations has not yet received any information about any damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake,” it added.