Preliminary details suggest attacker was attempting to enter mosque but failed to reach inside and detonated explosives outside mosque building, police official tells Anadolu

Suicide bomber blows himself up outside mosque in northwestern Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 7 Preliminary details suggest attacker was attempting to enter mosque but failed to reach inside and detonated explosives outside mosque building, police official tells Anadolu

At least one civilian was killed, and seven others were injured in a suicide bombing near a mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a local police official told Anadolu.

The explosion occurred in the Khairo Khel area of Lakki Marwat district, where worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers in congregation.

A police official told Anadolu on condition of anonymity that preliminary details suggest the attacker was attempting to enter the mosque but failed to reach inside and detonated explosives outside the mosque building.

The wounded were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Lakki Marwat, one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's southern districts, has seen a surge in militant violence in recent years, with police and security forces frequently targeted.

Pakistan has experienced a resurgence in militant attacks, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces, prompting ongoing security operations by authorities.