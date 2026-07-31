9 killed in building collapse in western India Incident occurs in Maharashtra state’s Thane district, officials say

At least nine people were killed when a building collapsed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday in Thane district, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.

Shrikrishnanath B. Panchal, a senior civil official, told reporters that the bodies of nine people had been recovered. Initial information indicated that around 10 to 12 people may have been trapped under the rubble, he said.

Repair work was underway at the building when it collapsed, according to Panchal.

He added that two or three more people may still be trapped and that rescue operations were continuing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had ordered “strict action” against those responsible for the incident.