Japan sets up new intelligence bureau to boost security National Intelligence Council, chaired by Premier Takaichi, also holds 1st meeting

Japan on Friday launched its National Intelligence Bureau and held the first meeting of the newly established National Intelligence Council, chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as part of efforts to strengthen the country's intelligence capabilities.

The two bodies were established under legislation enacted in May, aimed at bolstering Japan's ability to respond to increasingly complex overseas threats, according to Kyodo News.

The National Intelligence Bureau will serve as the council's secretariat and coordinate intelligence gathered by the National Police Agency, the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and other organizations, with the authority to require them to share information.

The bureau was established as an upgraded version of the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office and has around 730 staff.

Kazuya Hara, who has served as the director of Cabinet Intelligence since June 2023, was appointed the bureau's first director on Friday.

"The establishment of this council marks the first step in Japan's intelligence reforms," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference.

The bodies will enable the government to make "sound decisions based on higher-quality, more timely intelligence," he added.

The council, a central command body on intelligence chaired by Takaichi and comprising nine other Cabinet members, confirmed its future operational policy, including measures to safeguard sensitive information at its first meeting, Kihara said.

They are expected to discuss establishing Japan's first national intelligence strategy and creating an expert panel to deliberate on new counterespionage legislation.

The government is expected to establish the panel under the council by autumn to discuss legislation that could be submitted to next year's regular parliament session.

Possible bills include measures to require a system for registering agents of foreign governments engaged in lobbying activities, as well as legislation to establish Japan's own foreign intelligence agency.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party also proposed Tuesday several intelligence-related measures, including penalties for foreign influence operations and expanded communications interception for national security purposes.

The move has raised concerns among some opposition lawmakers about whether the new bodies can remain politically neutral and whether the proposed legislation could infringe on privacy.