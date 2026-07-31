Former defender spent entire 20-year career with Rossoneri, winning 6 Serie A titles and 3 European Cups

AC Milan, Italy legend Franco Baresi dies at 66 Former defender spent entire 20-year career with Rossoneri, winning 6 Serie A titles and 3 European Cups

AC Milan and Italy legend Franco Baresi, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest defenders, has died at the age of 66, the Italian club announced Friday.

“The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi,” the club said on US social media company X.

“His example and integrity will be forever etched into the club’s DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is.”

Baresi spent his entire 20-year professional career with Milan, representing the Rossoneri from 1977 until his retirement in 1997.

He captained the club for 15 seasons and made 719 appearances in all competitions, scoring 33 goals.

Baresi won six Serie A titles, three European Cups or Champions League trophies, two Intercontinental Cups and four Italian Super Cups.

He was central to Milan’s dominance under coaches Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello in the late 1980s and early 1990s, anchoring a celebrated defense that also included Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta and Mauro Tassotti.

Milan retired his No. 6 shirt after he ended his playing career, making him the first player in the club’s history to receive the honor. He became the club’s honorary vice president in 2020.

In a separate tribute, Milan described Baresi as the “heart and soul” of the club and called on supporters to remain united in his memory.

“In memory of Franco, we stand united, knowing he’ll guide and push us throughout our Rossoneri journey. Forever. Because Baresi is forever,” it said.

Baresi also made 81 appearances for Italy and was part of the squad that won the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

He later captained the national team at the 1994 tournament in the US, returning from knee surgery to play in the final against Brazil. The match ended goalless before Italy lost in a penalty shootout.

Baresi underwent a minimally invasive operation in August 2025 after doctors discovered a pulmonary nodule during routine medical checks.

Milan said at the time that the operation had been successful and that an oncology specialist had recommended immunotherapy.

The club did not disclose the cause of death.

His final public appearance came in February during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics at San Siro, where he served as an Olympic torchbearer alongside former Inter Milan and Italy defender Giuseppe Bergomi.