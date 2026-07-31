At least 34 killed in coal mine collapse in southwestern Pakistan

At least 34 people were killed in a coal mine collapse in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported Friday.

The incident, which occurred Thursday in the Sorange area, was triggered by a methane gas explosion, according to mine owner Qurban Jogezai, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

Jogezai said 42 laborers were working inside the mine when the explosion occurred.



The Provincial Disaster Management Authority said that rescue efforts were continuing for those believed to be trapped underground.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said strict action would be taken if any negligence or misconduct was found.

Coal mine accidents are common in Balochistan and Sindh, often due to inadequate safety measures and poor working conditions, according to the report.