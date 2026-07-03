US Geological Survey says offshore quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers north-northeast of Hirara, no immediate reports of casualties, damage or tsunami threat

6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Hirara, no damage reported US Geological Survey says offshore quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers north-northeast of Hirara, no immediate reports of casualties, damage or tsunami threat

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off Japan’s southwestern islands on Friday, shaking areas near Okinawa but with no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).



The quake occurred at 1.04 pm local time (0404 GMT), with its epicenter located about 136 kilometers (85 miles) north-northeast of Hirara, Japan. It struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the USGS said.

Initial assessments indicated the epicenter was in a remote offshore area near Okinawa Prefecture, limiting the risk of widespread damage. Authorities had not reported injuries or structural damage in the immediate aftermath of the tremor.

There was also no immediate indication of a tsunami threat following the earthquake, according to initial monitoring reports.

Japan is among the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, sitting on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire where several tectonic plates converge. The country experiences thousands of earthquakes every year, although most are too weak to cause significant damage.

The information was based on preliminary data released by the USGS, and authorities continued monitoring the situation for possible aftershocks and any changes in impact assessments.