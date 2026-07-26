‘The Sednaya military prison shows how horrendous the oppression was during the previous Syrian regime,’ Guterres said as he toured the detention camp

Syria has ‘moment of opportunity’ to build ‘prosperous future,’ Sednaya shows brutality of Assad’s regime: UN chief ‘The Sednaya military prison shows how horrendous the oppression was during the previous Syrian regime,’ Guterres said as he toured the detention camp

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday Syria’s notorious Sednaya Prison was a symbol of brutality under the former regime of Bashar al-Assad, saying the country has a “moment of opportunity” to recover from years of conflict and build “a more stable, inclusive and prosperous future for all.”

“Today, Syria is facing a moment of opportunity - not only to recover from conflict, but to lay the foundations for a more stable, inclusive and prosperous future for all," Guterres wrote on US social media platform X.

Guterres visited the Sednaya Prison north of Damascus on Saturday during his landmark trip to Syria, the first by a UN secretary-general to the country since 2009.



Tarayıcınız video oynatmayı desteklemiyor.

“The Sednaya military prison shows how horrendous the oppression was during the previous Syrian regime,” Guterres said during his tour of the infamous detention camp.

“In this cell about 35 prisoners leave in horrible conditions receiving food that was barely enough for five or six and even that food sometimes not being allowed to eat. It was a permanent torture,” he said in an attached video.

Guterres added that “other tortures were even worse. But this shows how horrendous war was repression during the regime.”

The UN chief toured the prison alongside Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ibrahim Olabi, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). He also visited the Umayyad Mosque and toured Damascus’ Old City.

Sednaya Prison, located north of Damascus, became one of the most notorious detention facilities under Syria's 61-year Baath regime. The prison gained international notoriety over systematic torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, with thousands of detainees reported to have died there.

Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday for a three-day visit and held talks with President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, during which he reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and called on the international community to support the country’s recovery.

On Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian opposition groups overthrew the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who had ruled Syria since 2000 after inheriting power from his father Hafez Assad, who ruled from 1971 to 2000.