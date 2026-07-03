Australian police review war crime allegations against citizen as war in Gaza crosses 1000th day Evidence submitted by Australian Centre for International Justice referred to investigators, confirms chief of Australian police special investigations

Australian Federal Police (AFP) is reviewing allegations that an Australian citizen serving in the Israeli military committed war crimes as war in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza crossed 1000th day this week.

A 61-page submission prepared by the Australian Centre for International Justice (ACIJ) was provided to the AFP, alleging war crimes committed by a battalion of the Israeli military during operations in Gaza in 2023 and 2024.

AFP Commander of Special Investigations Matthew Gale confirmed that his office had received the submission, according to The Guardian Australia.

“Noting my command’s responsibility for the investigation of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide I appreciate the time taken in bringing this matter to our attention,” Gale said.

“Your letter has been referred to investigators, who will review the material and issues raised,” Gale said in response to the ACIJ submission, which is based on “witness testimony, forensic evidence from Gaza, verified satellite imagery, social media posts, reports from battalion soldiers, online videos, including footage allegedly posted by the Australian citizen, and public statements” by Israeli military commanders.

Although a ceasefire was reached in October 2025, Israel has continued its attacks in the Gaza Strip. Overall, the war has claimed more than 73,000 lives and destroyed the enclave that would take years to rebuild.