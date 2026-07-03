Central African nation has recorded 1,406 Ebola cases, including 438 deaths, since outbreak was declared on May 15

China dispatches 2nd medical team to DR Congo as Ebola fatalities rise Central African nation has recorded 1,406 Ebola cases, including 438 deaths, since outbreak was declared on May 15

China Friday dispatched second medical expert team to Democratic Republic of Congo as the death toll from the Ebola outbreak surpassed 400.

“The team is composed of experts in epidemiology, clinical treatment and health quarantine,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

China sent its first medical team to the central African nation in early June.

“Building on the work of the first team, it will continue to strengthen exchanges with the DR Congo and international organizations and promote scientific and technological cooperation in light of local conditions and the needs” of the African nation, said Guo.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 1,406, including 438 deaths, for a fatality rate of 31.2% since the outbreak was declared on May 15, according to the Health Ministry's latest situation update released Thursday.



“As the Ebola outbreak continues to spread, China will continue providing assistance within its capacity to African countries and help Africa overcome the outbreak at an early date,” Guo added.