5 killed in explosion at South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace facility Firefighters respond to blaze after suspected propellant-related blast at defense company site

At least five people were killed and two others injured after an explosion at a facility operated by Hanwha Aerospace in central South Korea on Monday, prompting an emergency response as firefighters worked to extinguish the resulting blaze, according to local authorities.

Officials said they received reports of the blast at 10.59 am local time (0159GMT) in Daejeon, a city located about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

One of the injured was transported to hospital with full-body burns, while the other had minor injuries. The late victims were all found dead at the site.

The explosion is suspected to have occurred as workers at the site were conducting explosive-related cleaning work.

Firefighters have fully put out the blaze in a two-hour operation, with authorities planning to investigate the exact cause of the blaze.

The company facility, which develops large propulsion engines and tactical surface-to-surface weapon systems, has seen several explosions in recent years.

In 2018, an explosion at the factory killed five people. It was hit by another explosion the following year, which left three workers dead.

An investigation will be launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, officials said.