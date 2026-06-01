Abelardo de la Espriella and Ivan Cepeda to face off in second round on June 21

Colombia's presidential election heads to runoff after no candidate secures majority Abelardo de la Espriella and Ivan Cepeda to face off in second round on June 21

Colombia's presidential election will proceed to a runoff after no candidate won an outright majority in the first round of voting, according to preliminary results released Sunday by electoral authorities.

With 96% of ballots counted, the country's National Civil Registry reported that Abelardo de la Espriella, who serves as the presidential nominee for the conservative National Salvation Movement, led the race with 43.62% of the vote.

Ivan Cepeda, a senator running under the banner of the ruling Pacto Histrico coalition, placed second with 41.13%.

Paloma Valencia, the candidate of the Centro Democratico party founded by former President Alvaro Uribe, finished third with 6.86% of the vote.

Former Antioquia Governor Sergio Fajardo received 4.20%, while Raul Santiago Botero of the Destroy the System movement garnered 0.95%.

As no candidate surpassed the 50% threshold required to win outright, de la Espriella and Cepeda will advance to a runoff election scheduled for June 21 to determine Colombia's next president.

