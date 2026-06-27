3 militants were also killed in exchange of fire

3 troops killed when militants storm security compound in Pakistan's Karachi 3 militants were also killed in exchange of fire

At least three paramilitary troops and as many militants were killed when a group of heavily armed attackers stormed a security compound in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday evening, police said.

A group of five to six militants stormed a compound of the paramilitary Rangers force in the eastern district of Karachi soon after a suspected bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the entrance of the building, leading to a huge explosion.

Sindh Police Chief Javed Alam Odho told reporters that initial reports confirmed the deaths of three Rangers personnel.

At least three suspected militants have also been killed so far, he added.

Another police source told Anadolu that four terrorists were killed, while security personnel were trying to neutralize the remaining attackers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the brazen attack.