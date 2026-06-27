Indian Premier Modi says Seychelles valued maritime partner After arriving for 3-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enthusiastically fed large turtles, including 194-year-old famed Jonathan, recognized as world's oldest living land animal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Seychelles remained India's valued maritime partner and close friend in the Indian Ocean.

After arriving for a three-day visit to the country's capital, Victoria, Modi said he looked forward to further strengthening the longstanding ties and enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

"Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations," Modi stated on US social media company X.

Received by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, Modi is in the Indian Ocean island country to attend its golden jubilee independence celebrations, which fall on Monday.

He also toured the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens, where he fed several large tortoises, including the famed 194-year-old Jonathan, recognized as the world's oldest living land animal.