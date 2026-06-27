In phone call, British foreign secretary, Pakistani foreign minister agree to remain in ‘close’ contact, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry says

Top UK, Pakistani diplomats discuss Mideast situation amid renewed US-Iran hostilities In phone call, British foreign secretary, Pakistani foreign minister agree to remain in ‘close’ contact, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry says

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and her Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar discussed the latest developments in the Middle East during a phone call on Saturday, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The phone call came amid renewed hostilities between the US and Iran.

Cooper reiterated the UK's appreciation for Pakistan's "sustained" efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, including its role in facilitating the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran, according to a ministry statement.



Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to promoting dialogue, diplomacy and constructive engagement between the parties, the ministry said.

The two foreign ministers also agreed to remain in "close" contact.

Late Friday, Iranian state media reported that a port facility in the southern city of Sirik had come under what it described as a “hostile attack,” before the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced strikes against US positions in the region in retaliation.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out airstrikes on Iran in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

Pakistan has played a central mediating role since the April 8 ceasefire between the US and Iran. The two sides later signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to end the conflict and held direct talks in Switzerland last weekend.

