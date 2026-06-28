3 troops, as many militants killed during exchange of fire; injured attacker captured

Clearance operation concluded after militants storm security facility in Pakistan's Karachi 3 troops, as many militants killed during exchange of fire; injured attacker captured

The Pakistani military announced Sunday that it concluded a clearance operation against militants who stormed a security facility in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday

Security forces killed three attackers and captured one in injured condition, according to a statement from the army.

The captured militant is an Afghan national, the statement added.

At least three paramilitary troops were killed, and four were injured in the brazen attack.

Jamaat ul Ahrar, a splinter group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media.

Late Saturday, a group of heavily armed militants stormed a camp office of the paramilitary force Rangers in Karachi's eastern district.

The assailants, after a blast at the main gate of the facility, attempted to breach the perimeter security, however, they were tackled by rangers troops

"Pakistan shall undertake retribution operations against the perpetrators of this attack to avenge the Shahadat (martyrdom) of its soldiers," the statement added.

Army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir expressed his "deepest" condolences with the families of the brave soldiers.

"These sacrifices further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs," he added.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in militant attacks in recent years, for which it accuses neighboring Afghanistan of providing its soil to militant groups. Kabul denies the allegation.