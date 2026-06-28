Rodrigo Duterte, 80, faces 3 counts of crimes against humanity linked to drug war deaths between 2011 and 2019

International court freezes money seized from Philippines former President Duterte at time of arrest Rodrigo Duterte, 80, faces 3 counts of crimes against humanity linked to drug war deaths between 2011 and 2019

The International Criminal Court (ICC) granted a prosecution’s request to freeze money seized from the Philippines' former President Rodrigo Duterte when he was arrested and turned over to the international tribunal on charges of crimes against humanity last year, media reports said Sunday.

Defense filings confirmed that ICC Trial Chamber III granted the request to freeze “any money that had been seized” from Duterte following his arrest, the Phil Star reported.

The request was earlier described by Duterte’s lawyers as unnecessary, saying it “will have no practical impact upon the existing state of affairs” because the money is already in the custody of the ICC.

The public filings did not mention how much money Duterte had with him when he was arrested.

The filings also showed that the prosecution is seeking access to other items seized from the former president.

While the defense does not oppose the request to inspect some of the seized items, defense counsel Peter Haynes urged judges not to allow access to the keys in the ICC's custody.

Duterte, 80, who has been detained at the ICC detention facility in The Hague since last March, faces three counts of crimes against humanity linked to drug war deaths between 2011 and 2019.