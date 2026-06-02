2-day event organized by Türkiye's Ibn Haldun University, Qatar's Hamad Bin Khalifa University as well as Social Humanities Basic Sciences Accreditation and Rating Association (STAR)

Global experts to gather in London for higher education AI workshop 2-day event organized by Türkiye's Ibn Haldun University, Qatar's Hamad Bin Khalifa University as well as Social Humanities Basic Sciences Accreditation and Rating Association (STAR)

Imperial College London to host event

The future of higher education in the age of artificial intelligence will be discussed at a two-day event in London starting Wednesday.

The Conscious Futures in Higher Education Workshop is being jointly organized by Türkiye-based Ibn Haldun University, the Social Humanities Basic Sciences Accreditation and Rating Association (STAR), and Qatar-based Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

It will be hosted by Imperial College London.

The workshop will bring together senior university administrators, academics, quality assurance and accreditation experts, policymakers, and representatives of international institutions to discuss how universities should prepare for the age of AI, according to a statement from Ibn Khaldun University.

The agenda will include curriculum transformation, assessment and evaluation processes, academic standards, and institutional responsibility, all of which will be examined in depth in relation to the future of higher education.

Ibn Haldun University Rector Professor Atilla Arkan and aid group Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) President Abdullah Eren are expected to attend the opening session.

The first day of the program will feature public speeches, an inaugural lecture and panel sessions, while the second day will host closed-door roundtable meetings.

One of the key outcomes of the workshop will be the “Conscious Futures Imperial Declaration," outlining shared principles on integrity, governance, data security, and skills development.

The opening lecture will be delivered by Mutlu Cukurova, professor of Learning and Artificial Intelligence at University College London.

Cukurova will discuss the impact of generative AI on education, emerging student competencies, and how assessment models should be redesigned in response to these developments.

A panel on Future Readiness, AI Governance and Institutional Trust will examine how universities can maintain standards, adapt to change, and build institutional trust.

The workshop will also produce the “Conscious Futures Imperial Declaration,” outlining shared principles on integrity, governance, data security, and skills development.

Details are available at https://star.org.tr.

