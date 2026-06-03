Hakan Fidan welcomed by his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono in Jakarta

Turkish foreign minister arrives in Indonesia for talks Hakan Fidan welcomed by his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono in Jakarta

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday arrived in Indonesia as part of his Asia-Pacific tour.

Fidan was welcomed by his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono in the capital, Jakarta.

During his talks with senior officials, Fidan will discuss expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries, boosting trade and defense ties, and addressing regional and global security challenges.

Sugiono said it is "always a pleasure" to welcome Fidan to Jakarta.

"Indonesia and Türkiye are two nations that stand together when it counts, and Indonesia deeply appreciates Türkiye's steadfast support and solidarity, in standing up for our shared principles," he wrote on US social media company X.

Türkiye was one of the first nations to recognize Indonesia’s independence. Diplomatic relations were established in 1950, and the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta opened in 1957.

The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Türkiye and Indonesia was established in 2022 during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Bali on the occasion of the G-20 leaders' summit.