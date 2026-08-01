Politico says US plans to transfer leadership of Germany-based command as allies assume greater role in supporting Kyiv

Pentagon preparing to hand NATO command coordinating Ukraine aid to ally: Report Politico says US plans to transfer leadership of Germany-based command as allies assume greater role in supporting Kyiv

The Pentagon is preparing to transfer leadership of a NATO command in Germany that coordinates military assistance to Ukraine to another alliance member, Politico reported Saturday.

The report said the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U), which has overseen military aid, training and logistics for Ukraine during its war with Russia, will remain operational during a transition expected to last up to a year. US European Command will continue participating through an American deputy commander.

According to Politico, the move is part of a broader restructuring under President Donald Trump's administration that has reduced US military leadership roles in Europe, scaled back some troop rotations and pressed allies to assume greater responsibility for regional defense.

"A European or Canadian officer taking command … would be yet another example of allies taking on greater responsibility," a NATO official told the publication.

"Support for Ukraine remains a top priority," the official added.

The Pentagon said in a statement that "SAG-U was always meant to be temporary."

"This effort is aimed at burden shifting within the Alliance to support Ukraine and to align U.S. resources in accordance with the National Defense Strategy," it said.

The report said the handover follows other NATO leadership changes, including Joint Force Command Norfolk passing to the UK, Joint Force Command Naples to Italy, and Joint Force Command Brunssum to German and Polish leadership.

It also said the US has reduced some troop deployments in Eastern Europe, although a planned withdrawal from Poland was later reversed.

According to Politico, Army Lt. Gen. Curtis Buzzard will hand command of SAG-U to Lt. Gen. Guillaume Beaurpere, who will oversee completion of the transition.

European allies have largely welcomed the move. A Ukrainian official told Politico the change carried "more advantages than disadvantages," saying it would reduce risks stemming from political uncertainty in the United States and improve military logistics for Ukraine.



The official also cautioned that NATO's bureaucracy could slow the delivery of military assistance, adding that "no one can replace American satellite reconnaissance, target designation and logistics capabilities of U.S. heavy transport aircraft."

