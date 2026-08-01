Emergency talks to focus on developments in Spanish enclave after mass migrant arrivals

Ireland to convene EU ministers' meeting on Ceuta migration crisis Emergency talks to focus on developments in Spanish enclave after mass migrant arrivals

Ireland will convene a meeting of European Union justice and home affairs ministers on Tuesday to discuss developments in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Saturday.

"As Presidency holders, Ireland will convene a meeting on Tuesday of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council, chaired by Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan TD to discuss developments in Ceuta," Martin said on the US social media company X.

He said Ireland remained in close contact with EU member states and institutions and was continuing to monitor the situation.

"We remain in close contact with all member states and the institutions and continue to monitor the situation," Martin said.

According to Spain's Interior Ministry, at least 67 people died attempting to reach Spain during the crisis, while nearly 70,000 migrants who entered Ceuta from Morocco have already returned.