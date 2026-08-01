Demonstrators call for immediate ceasefire, urge protection of ceasefire process

Hundreds protest in Sweden's Stockholm against Israeli attacks on Gaza, West Bank Demonstrators call for immediate ceasefire, urge protection of ceasefire process

Hundreds of people gathered in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The demonstration, held at Odenplan Square, called for an immediate ceasefire.

Carrying Palestinian flags, demonstrators marched with banners reading "There is a massacre in Palestine," "There is genocide in Gaza," and "Immediate permanent ceasefire for Gaza."

Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif addressed the rally via video link, criticizing the Israeli government's policies toward Palestinians.

Citing Israeli philosopher and scientist Yeshayahu Leibowitz, Cassif said the scholar had warned that when a state elevates military power and territorial expansion above all else, it risks moral collapse.

Leibowitz also warned that such a mindset could give rise to what he called "Jewish Nazism," Cassif said.

"Today, the mass destruction, dispossession and massacres suffered by Palestinians unfortunately demonstrate the accuracy of that warning," he added.