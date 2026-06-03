Group says attack targeted site in Erbil province, only caused material damage

Separatist group claims Iranian missiles hit its headquarters in northern Iraq Group says attack targeted site in Erbil province, only caused material damage

A separatist group claimed early Wednesday that Iranian missiles targeted its headquarters in northern Iraq’s Erbil province.

A leader from the Komala group told a local broadcaster that two missiles struck its position in the Alana Valley area.

The official said the attack caused only material damage and no casualties were reported.

The Komala group is designated as a terrorist organization in Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders and government officials.

A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, but efforts to reach a broader agreement have so far failed.

