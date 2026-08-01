Recep Tayyip Erdogan says preparations for planned legislation have been completed, expects it to accelerate process

Turkish president says parliament to take up legal package for 'Terror-Free Türkiye' initiative Recep Tayyip Erdogan says preparations for planned legislation have been completed, expects it to accelerate process

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that the government's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative has progressed "without any setbacks" so far and expressed hope that the process would gain momentum once planned legislation reaches parliament.

Addressing a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Istanbul organization, Erdogan said there is broad public support for resolving Türkiye's decades-long terrorism problem.

"We have managed to bring our Terror-Free Türkiye process to this point without any setbacks," Erdogan said.

He described terrorism as a burden that had cost the country more than $2.3 trillion over the past four decades and said the government aims to achieve a lasting solution with the support of parliament.

Erdogan said preparations for the legal package had been completed and voiced hope that the legislation would accelerate the process once it is placed on the agenda of the Turkish parliament.

He also acknowledged that there would be attempts to undermine the initiative through "provocations, slander and distortions," but said the government would continue the process with "common sense, patience and determination."

"Our goal is to remove the obstacle of terrorism and prepare Türkiye for the future in an atmosphere of brotherhood, unity and lasting peace," he said.