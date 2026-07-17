Expanded and updated editions of Anadolu's "Gaza Trilogy" documenting Israel's genocide in Gaza were delivered Friday to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

The books -- The Evidence, The Witness and The Perpetrator -- were submitted to the prosecutor's Evidence and Discovery Management Unit, which registers, classifies and matches evidentiary materials received by the court with investigation files.

The latest submission means the prosecutor's office now holds the most recent editions of all three volumes, including The Evidence, whose first edition had previously been delivered to the ICC.

The Evidence, now in its 10th edition, documents Israeli attacks in Gaza through photographs and video footage captured by Anadolu journalists on the ground. The book says the military campaign launched by Israel under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in October 2023 resulted in the greatest destruction and loss of life since the 1948 Nakba and highlights repeated violations of international and humanitarian law.

The book, now in its 10th edition, states that the attacks launched by the Israeli military under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in October 2023 resulted in the greatest destruction and loss of life witnessed since the Nakba of 1948, and that numerous principles of international and humanitarian law were repeatedly violated during the continuing offensive.

The publication also serves as a collection of firsthand accounts from Gaza and as a reference for international accountability efforts concerning alleged crimes committed by the Israeli government.

The Witness, now in its fourth edition, compiles firsthand testimonies from Palestinians, Turkish journalists and members of Gazan society who could be reached during the war. It focuses on the personal stories behind the evidence presented in The Evidence and examines the failure of parts of the international community to prevent, adequately address or condemn the events in Gaza.

The final volume, The Perpetrator, focuses on the Netanyahu administration and individuals it says are directly responsible for the violence and destruction in Gaza.



The book documents political, military, business, academic and cultural figures linked directly or indirectly to the war effort with the aim of preserving a historical record for future accountability.

Photographs included in the trilogy were previously presented by South Africa as evidence in its genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice.

During the hearings, South African legal representatives displayed images taken by Anadolu journalists as part of their arguments alleging genocidal intent in Gaza.