Public security minister says disturbances at 5 prisons show signs of possible conspiracy

Sri Lanka says unrest across several prisons may be coordinated ‘sabotage,’ as 3 are killed Public security minister says disturbances at 5 prisons show signs of possible conspiracy

Sri Lankan authorities said Friday that a series of disturbances across several prisons appeared to have been coordinated, pointing to possible sabotage and a wider conspiracy, while at least three inmates were killed during the incidents, according to local media.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala told Parliament that unrest had recently been reported at the Negombo, Mahara, Magazine, Kuruwita and Pallansena prisons, Newswire reported.

“When all these incidents are considered together, they appear to be organized acts of sabotage and part of a conspiracy,” Wijepala said, adding that preliminary investigations indicated the immediate triggers were linked to narcotics and underworld activities.

On Friday, inmates at Pallansena Prison staged a rooftop protest. Police used tear gas to regain control of the facility, Sri Lanka’s Newsfirst reported.

The cause of the protest was not immediately known.

Earlier on Friday, tension erupted at Kuruwita Prison, prompting authorities to reinforce security around the facility.

At least two people were killed and at least a dozen others injured.

A senior police officer responsible for the area said authorities also fired tear gas in an effort to bring the situation under control.

Officials did not immediately disclose what triggered the unrest or provide details about the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

Around 40 inmates at Magazine Prison broke out of a ward late Thursday.

One inmate was killed and 10 others were hospitalized due to the incident.