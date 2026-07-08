Agency produced about 2,000 stories, over 4,000 photos, around 250 videos, 30 infographics, multimedia and podcast content during 2-day summit

Anadolu covers NATO Ankara summit in 13 languages with over 300 staff Agency produced about 2,000 stories, over 4,000 photos, around 250 videos, 30 infographics, multimedia and podcast content during 2-day summit

Anadolu covered the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara with more than 300 staff in the field and in newsrooms, delivering special content to subscribers in 13 languages.

The agency reported minute by minute on the summit, hosted by Türkiye on July 7-8, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's intensive diplomatic contacts, bilateral meetings, and messages on the sidelines of the gathering.

Ahead of the summit, Anadolu conducted exclusive interviews in Brussels, home to NATO headquarters, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, former NATO secretaries general Jens Stoltenberg and Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, NATO Parliamentary Assembly Secretary General Benedetta Berti, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, NATO Military Committee Chair Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, as well as foreign and defense ministers from several NATO member states.

Anadolu teams also followed preparations led by Türkiye's Communications Directorate for around 3,000 local and foreign journalists arriving from around the world, as well as leaders' airport welcoming ceremonies and diplomatic contacts.

On the first day, the agency delivered key messages and visual content from the NATO Defense Industry Forum and the "Allies in Ankara" program, organized in cooperation with the Communications Directorate, the Munich Security Conference, and the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research.

Before the summit, Anadolu reported on US President Donald Trump's official visit to Türkiye, including his arrival at Ankara Airport, the A+ welcoming ceremony at the presidential complex, and his bilateral and delegation-level talks with Erdogan.

The agency also provided extensive visual content and live broadcasts from the reception hosted by President Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan at the presidential complex in honor of heads of state and government.

On the summit's second day, Anadolu photographed and filmed French President Emmanuel Macron jogging in Segmenler Park in Ankara's Cankaya district and greeting people nearby.

The agency provided special content throughout the day from the summit's opening session at the presidential complex, the family photo, and leaders' meetings. It also reported on leaders' closing news conferences, including remarks by Erdogan and Trump.

Highlights, developments, and details from the two-day summit were shared on Anadolu's corporate social media accounts, while photos taken during the event were continuously delivered to subscribers and international partner news agencies.

During the summit, Anadolu produced around 2,000 news stories, more than 4,000 photos, about 250 videos, 30 infographics, and dozens of multimedia and podcast items in 13 languages, primarily Turkish, English, and Arabic, for local and international media outlets.

