Israeli occupiers intensify attacks on Bedouin community near Ramallah Occupiers attack Arab al-Kaabneh community east of Taybeh village, rights group Al-Baidar says

Israeli occupiers are intensifying attacks on a Palestinian Bedouin community east of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank in an attempt to displace its residents, a rights group said Friday.

In a statement, the Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said occupiers attacked the Arab al-Kaabneh community east of the village of Taybeh on Friday, following similar attacks Wednesday evening.

“Occupiers, under Israeli army protection, stormed the community, forced their sheep among Palestinian homes and assaulted members of the Naif Kaabneh family,” the organization said.

“The repeated attacks fall within Israel’s maximum-pressure policy against Bedouin communities, aimed at forcibly displacing them,” it added.

During the first half of 2026, occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks across the West Bank, killing 17 Palestinians and fully or partially displacing 26 Bedouin and pastoral communities, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

The attacks also resulted in the establishment of 42 new settlement outposts, most of them pastoral, the official commission said.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The attacks have killed more than 1,182 Palestinians, injured around 13,000 and led to the arrest of nearly 25,000 others, in addition to causing widespread property damage, according to official Palestinian figures.