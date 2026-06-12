'Rather than taking steps to end this deeply unpopular war, this bill rebrands the Department of Defense as the Department of War,' says Tim Kaine

US senator opposes advancing defense bill, citing Iran war, Pentagon spending 'Rather than taking steps to end this deeply unpopular war, this bill rebrands the Department of Defense as the Department of War,' says Tim Kaine

US Sen. Tim Kaine said Thursday he would oppose the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for FY2027 when it reaches the full Senate unless the Trump administration's military campaign against Iran ends or receives congressional authorization.

Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the statement after the committee advanced a draft annual defense policy bill late Wednesday, which authorizes funding and sets priorities for the US military.

The Democrat said the legislation contains several provisions he supports, including a pay raise for service members, investments in military facilities in his state of Virginia, funding for shipbuilding programs and measures to strengthen the Australia, United Kingdom and US (AUKUS) security agreement.

"But I can’t in good conscience vote to advance a bill that helps clear the way for over $1.5 trillion in Pentagon funding at a time when the Trump-Vance Administration is waging an illegal and foolish war in the Middle East that is hurting our servicemembers and crushing Americans at the pump," said Kaine.

He also criticized a provision in the legislation that would rename the Department of Defense to the "Department of War," calling the move "juvenile" and arguing it reflects an administration that has prioritized military action over diplomacy.

"Rather than taking steps to end this deeply unpopular war, this bill rebrands the Department of Defense as the Department of War," he said.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in September to rename the Pentagon and signaled he would turn to Congress to make the change official.

The senator said his opposition is tied specifically to the administration's military operations against Iran and reiterated his long-standing view that Congress should authorize any sustained military action.

"As glad as I am about portions of this bill, I remain laser-focused on ending the Iran War, not rewarding the Pentagon by authorizing a blank check for more of it," he said. "Unless this war ends, or Congress votes to authorize it, I will remain a 'no' on this legislation when it comes before the full Senate for a vote.”