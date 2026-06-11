‘The bonding power of that is incredible,’ secretary of state says of sports' ability to unite divided audiences

Rubio signs sports diplomacy deal with UFC at State Department ‘The bonding power of that is incredible,’ secretary of state says of sports' ability to unite divided audiences

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the State Department ahead of this weekend's cage fights at the White House.

Rubio framed the agreement as a natural extension of American soft power, drawing a parallel to a similar MOU the administration signed with the NFL earlier this year.

He said the UFC “truly is the United Nations of fighting," noting that the organization fields athletes from more than 75 countries and that foreign leaders have been clamoring for invitations to Sunday's event on the White House South Lawn.

"We have very few things left in our society, and I would say in the world, that convenes us all," he said. "We are so divided by so many different things ... This is one of those few things we have left that brings so many people, from so many different places, so many different backgrounds, and so many different points of view together, for a few hours, to enjoy one thing in common -- and the bonding power of that is incredible."

On the US marking its 250th anniversary, Rubio said, "It's a gift to the American people. They're going to see their White House, in their capital, on their nation's birthday, celebrating with a historic event."

UFC COO Lawrence Epstein and CEO Dana White participated in the ceremony.