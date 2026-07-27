Former Azzurri midfielder rejects political interpretation of his work with Fonbet, saying cooperation was ‘exclusively commercial and sporting’

Andrea Pirlo out of running for Italian national team coach amid row over Russian betting ties Former Azzurri midfielder rejects political interpretation of his work with Fonbet, saying cooperation was ‘exclusively commercial and sporting’

Andrea Pirlo said Monday that he is no longer a candidate to coach Italy following controversy over his links to the Russian betting company Fonbet.

Although the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had not formally announced his appointment, the former Italy, Juventus and AC Milan midfielder had been widely expected to take charge.

Several Italian politicians criticized the potential appointment after attention turned to Pirlo’s role as a Fonbet global ambassador. The company has sponsored events involving veterans of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“After learning last night that I am no longer a candidate for the Italian national team, I feel it is my duty to clarify some aspects,” Pirlo posted on Instagram.

Pirlo said his work with the company was “exclusively of a commercial and sporting nature,” adding that attributing political meaning to it would ascribe beliefs to him that he had never expressed.

Scrutiny intensified after Pirlo attended a Fonbet event at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium alongside former teammate Marco Materazzi last spring. Pro-Kremlin singer Shaman performed at the event, while Pirlo appeared with Russian footballer Artem Dzyuba, who previously said he was “proud to be Russian.”

The controversy could also put pressure on newly appointed FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini, with Italian media reporting that he may consider resigning over the failed appointment.

Maldini was tasked with finding a coach after Italy missed a third consecutive World Cup and Gennaro Gattuso resigned. Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini are reportedly among the candidates now under consideration.