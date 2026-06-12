- State Department official warns, however, that no foreign national is guaranteed right to remain in US

US has no plans to revoke green card of Iran war critic Trita Parsi, says official - State Department official warns, however, that no foreign national is guaranteed right to remain in US

A US State Department official said Thursday that the agency has no current plans to revoke the green card of Trita Parsi, a prominent critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran, following reports that the Trump administration is investigating him and could seek his deportation.

"The State Department has no plans to revoke the green card of Mr. Parsi at this time," the official told Anadolu when asked about the reports.

“However, no foreign national is guaranteed a right to be in our country, and this Department will unapologetically terminate the legal status of any foreign national who participates in activities that undermine America's national security,” the official added.

Earlier, the Free Press, a US-based news and commentary website, reported that the department had launched an investigation into Parsi that could lead to the revocation of his permanent residency status and his deportation from the United States.

Parsi, 51, was born in Iran, raised in Sweden, and has lived in the US as a green card holder for more than 25 years.

He is a co-founder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank based in Washington, DC.

He has been among the most vocal public critics of the US-Israeli joint attacks on Iran since the conflict started in February, arguing that a negotiated deal with Tehran remains the only viable path to ending the conflict.​​​​​​​

He has also been a vocal critic of US support for Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Critics of the Trump administration claim that it seeks to deport non-citizens based on their expressing non-violent views, including oppostion to actions by the Israeli government. Such deportation efforts violate the US Constitution's guarantee of the right to free speech, they say.

The administration has argued that a Cold War era law allows it to deport non-citizens if the US secretary of state believes their presence will have serious negative consequences for US foreign policy.