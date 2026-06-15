US Senate leaders call for details on Iran deal John Thune, Chuck Schumer urge Trump administration to brief Congress before formal signing ceremony in Switzerland

US Senate leaders from both parties on Monday called on the Trump administration to provide comprehensive details and a formal briefing regarding the newly announced peace agreement with Iran.

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he does not yet possess enough information to make a judgment about the deal. “I don’t know enough about it to say” whether it is a good agreement or not, the South Dakota Republican told reporters. He urged the administration to send officials to Capitol Hill to inform lawmakers of the specifics before the scheduled signing on Friday.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also demanded transparency, insisting that the American people deserve to know the exact contents of the “understanding.”

"(US President Donald) Trump must release the details publicly, brief Congress immediately, and end this war for good,” the New York Democrat said.

Schumer questioned the strategic outcome of the conflict, arguing that US objectives remain unmet while Iran continues to exert influence over the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said on Monday that the text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be released “sometime after Friday.” During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Evian, the US president characterized the MoU as a “very powerful document.”

Vice President JD Vance clarified to CNN that the document is “about a page and a half” and provides only a broad framework for subsequent technical negotiations.

The diplomatic push follows Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country led mediation between Washington and Tehran, announcing that the US and Iran had reached a peace agreement and that a signing ceremony would be held in Switzerland on Friday.