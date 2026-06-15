'It's a longstanding partnership, and in today's vital global landscape, our partnership is more important than ever,' US' Pete Hegseth says

US, Italian defense chiefs hold talks in Washington 'It's a longstanding partnership, and in today's vital global landscape, our partnership is more important than ever,' US' Pete Hegseth says

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Tuesday hosted his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto at the Pentagon for talks.

"It's a longstanding partnership, and in today's vital global landscape, our partnership is more important than ever," Hegseth told Crosetto.

Hegseth highlighted "NATO 3.0," an initiative focused on strengthening Europe's role within the alliance by having member states take the lead in their own conventional defense.

He pointed to allies' commitment to spend 5% of gross domestic product on defense as a new benchmark, saying Italy was among partners "leaning forward" on the effort.

"We see partners — and Italy's certainly one of them … leaning forward in that aspect," he said.

The two officials also discussed bilateral defense industrial cooperation, with Hegseth emphasizing efforts by both nations to strengthen peace.

"We are reinvesting in our defense industrial base and in our defense in ways that we believe show the world how important we take our own security, but collective security as well," he said.

"There's more to be done to build NATO 3.0, and we look forward to working together with you," Hegseth added.

For his part, Crosetto reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to its alliance with the US.

"Our relationship with the United States is not only political; it's based on values, on shared history, and what we have to do for the future," Crosetto said.

"There is no alternative to the Atlantic relationship for us. This is why our role within NATO — and also at the bilateral level — will always be side by side with the United States in accounting for the challenges ahead," he added.

