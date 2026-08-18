Australian, Japanese defense chiefs discuss joint military training, operations, tech sharing

The Australian and Japanese defense chiefs on Tuesday discussed strengthening cooperation in military training, operations and technology sharing as the two countries deepen their strategic and defense relationship.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said he held talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi, highlighting the “unique close relationship” between Australia and Japan and their shared vision for a safe and prosperous region.

"Japan and Australia have a unique close relationship built on strategic alignment and a shared vision for a safe and prosperous region. Today, we were able to strengthen that defence relationship further, collaborating even more closely across defence training exercises, operations and technology sharing," he said on US social media platform X.

The talks come as Canberra and Tokyo expand defense industrial cooperation, including the development of advanced military technologies.

Australia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that successful field trials had been completed for Project Boobook, a jointly developed high-energy laser system tested in South Australia.

The project is the first co-development initiative between Australian and Japanese defense industries and involves Australia’s Defense Science and Technology (DST) Group, Mitsubishi Electric Australia, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. The ministry called it "field testing of a world-first prototype laser system."

Officials said the prototype draws on more than 20 years of Australian research and could enhance surveillance capabilities.

Trials at the Cultana Training Area and DST Group Edinburgh provided technical insights for the next stages of development and potential commercialization.

Australian Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said the project demonstrated the “growing defence industrial partnership” between the two countries.

"Boobook is more than a technology project. It is a practical example of the growing defence industrial partnership between Australia and Japan, as well as the opportunities that partnership creates for both nations," said Conroy.

Mitsubishi Electric Australia is investing $70 million in new defense facilities in Rydalmere, New South Wales, to support advanced manufacturing, technology transfer, and future opportunities for the Australian Defense Force.