Trump 'isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets, he's coming after me because I'm considering running for president,' says Newsom

California governor accuses Trump of directing Justice Department to probe him, wife Trump 'isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets, he's coming after me because I'm considering running for president,' says Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday accused President Donald Trump of targeting him and his family for political reasons.



"Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me, and just in the last week, I've learned that his campaign has reached my own home to get me. He's coming after my wife Jen," Newsom said in a video statement posted to US social media company X.



Newsom argued that the scrutiny goes beyond political disagreements and is connected to his potential future role on the national political stage.



"Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets, he's coming after me because I'm considering running for president, because he hates that I've consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit," he said.



Newsom called Trump as "simply the most corrupt president" in American history.



"I have a message for you: You can subpoena my records, you can investigate me, you can harass me, put my name on every and any enemies list you have, but leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta", he said.

