This will be Wang’s 1st bilateral trip to South Korea since 2021 as he is expected to meet President Lee Jae Myung

China's foreign minister to pay 2-day visit to South Korea This will be Wang’s 1st bilateral trip to South Korea since 2021 as he is expected to meet President Lee Jae Myung

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit South Korea this week for talks expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, local media reported Tuesday citing Seoul’s Foreign Ministry.

Wang will make a two-day official visit to Seoul from Wednesday and hold talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, according to the Chosun Daily.

The two ministers are expected to discuss bilateral ties, international issues and matters concerning the Korean Peninsula.

The foreign ministers will meet after nearly 11 months, with the last meeting held in Beijing in September.

The visit will also be Wang’s first bilateral trip to South Korea since 2021, although he last visited Seoul in 2023 to attend a trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting.

He is also expected to meet with President Lee Jae Myung.

Wang’s visit comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between Seoul and Beijing.

Lee visited China in January this year, while Chinese President Xi Jinping visited South Korea in October last year to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju.

Beijing has not yet officially announced Wang’s visit to South Korea.

However, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters on Tuesday that China and South Korea "are important neighboring countries."

"We have good relations and we also have normal communication at various levels," Lin told reporters in Beijing.