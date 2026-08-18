Defense chiefs discuss Japan’s use of missile test sites in Australia Australian Defense Minister Marles hosts his Japanese counterpart Koizumi in Canberra

The defense chiefs of Japan and Australia on Tuesday discussed Tokyo's use of Canberra’s missile sites, Japanese media reported.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles hosted his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi in Canberra, highlighting the “unique close relationship” between the two nations and their shared vision for a safe and prosperous region.

They “agreed to work on Japan's use of missile test sites in Australia,” Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Koizumi said it would be a "groundbreaking development" if Japan’s Self-Defense Forces “are able to conduct test” launches of stand-off missiles in Australia, including Japanese-developed hypersonic missiles, the report added.

The defense chiefs also discussed the progress of a new vessel that the two nations are developing for Australia.

“We have to lead and commit to leading the region in our collaboration in defense to contribute to the Indo-Pacific region's peace and stability,” Koizumi said.

They discussed strengthening cooperation in military training, operations and technology sharing as the two countries deepen their strategic and defense relationship.

"Japan and Australia have a unique close relationship built on strategic alignment and a shared vision for a safe and prosperous region. Today, we were able to strengthen that defense relationship further, collaborating even more closely across defense training exercises, operations and technology sharing," Marles said through US social media company X.

Australia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that successful field trials had been completed for Project Boobook, a jointly developed high-energy laser system tested in South Australia.

The project is the first co-development initiative between Australian and Japanese defense industries and involves Australia’s Defense Science and Technology Group, Mitsubishi Electric Australia, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. The ministry called it "field testing of a world-first prototype laser system."