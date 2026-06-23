All four crew members transported to hospital, no deaths reported

US Coast Guard helicopter crashes during training flight in Alaska All four crew members transported to hospital, no deaths reported

A US Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter crashed Monday during a training flight in Sitka, a city in southeastern Alaska, with all four people aboard surviving the incident.

According to a statement by the USCG, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter operating from the service's air station in Sitka went down near Harbor Mountain and was reported to regional command at approximately 10:07 a.m. local time (1807GMT).

Noting that rescue crews from Sitka Fire and Rescue arrived on scene at approximately 11:00 a.m. (1900GMT), the statement added that all four crew members were transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

"No deaths have been reported," it said, noting that the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

