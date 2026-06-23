Order establishes national effort to develop 1st ever quantum computer powerful enough to initiate era of quantum-enabled scientific discovery and accelerate quantum capabilities for commercial applications, White House says

US president signs executive orders on quantum innovation Order establishes national effort to develop 1st ever quantum computer powerful enough to initiate era of quantum-enabled scientific discovery and accelerate quantum capabilities for commercial applications, White House says

US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders to boost quantum computing research and protect national security from cryptographic threats alongside technology industry leaders at the White House on Monday.

The orders aim to build a quantum computer capable of scientific discovery by 2028 and deploy quantum-enabled sensors within five years.

Trump hosted technology executives and government officials at the White House to discuss the new directives and ongoing investments.

He highlighted the broader economic strength of the US during the meeting, saying: "In the meantime, we are setting records."

"We have the strongest economy we have ever had," Trump added.

He noted that the country has $18 trillion to $19 trillion pouring in and new factories opening nationwide.

"We have more people working today than at any time in the history of our country at higher salaries," Trump emphasized.



"The Order establishes a national effort to develop the first ever quantum computer powerful enough to initiate the era of quantum-enabled scientific discovery and accelerate quantum capabilities for commercial applications," the White House said in a statement.

The US government recently invested $2 billion to accelerate quantum research and manufacturing capabilities.



The new orders direct the Department of Energy, the Department of War, the Department of Commerce and the intelligence community to coordinate their efforts.

